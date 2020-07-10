Frances Benson Crabill Walton, age 90, passed away Tuesday, July 07, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick, Maryland. Frances was born August 9, 1929 in Olney, Maryland to the late Clarence and Etta Benson.
She retired from the Department of Energy after completing 32 years of service working in the accounting office.
During her working years and beyond, she served as President and Vice President of the Damascus Travel Club. She was passionate about travel and enjoyed many extensive trips both inside and outside the country.
Frances was an active and diligent member of the Mountain View United Methodist Church for 48 years, serving in many leadership positions as well as being the United Methodist Women's Treasurer.
Surviving Frances are her two sons, John Crabill and his wife Collet of Martinsburg, WV and James Alan Crabill and friend, Aubrey Covey of Martinsburg, WV and grandson River James Crabill. Frances has six step-children, 16 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister Hazel Tabler and her husband Michael Tabler of York, PA. She was predeceased by her husbands Carl L. Crabill, 1983, and Ray D. Walton Jr., 2013, brother Edward Jones Benson of Derwood, MD and one sister Dorothy Benson Watkins of Damascus, MD.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus the family will have graveside services and interment only, 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 13 at Mountain View Methodist Cemetery, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Those attending should please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made in her name to the Homewood Foundation P. O. Box 250 Williamsport, MD 21795-0250.
