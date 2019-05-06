Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Frances Gibson Obituary
Mrs. Frances Marie Gibson, 80, of Frederick, passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born in Mt. Airy,Maryland on July 31, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Mary Smith Poole.

She loved her many pets, especially her cat Emily and enjoyed NASCAR.

Surviving are her children, Leonard E. Gibson, Tina D. Gibson and Bernard and Larry A. Gibson, all of Frederick, Terry L. Gibson and Cynthia, of Mt. Airy, and Phyllis R. Lovell, of Virginia, brother, Ross Poole, of Frederick, and two sisters, Theresa Bly and Darrel, of Mt. Airy and Cathy Poole, of Walkersville, grandchildren, Dylan, Miranda, Lance, Tyler, Lance, Timmy, Krystal, Amanda and Aleah, great grandchildren, Autumn, Alyssa, and Lucy, many nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by special friends, Rachel and Bobby and Teresa and Billy and former husband, Leonard Gibson and Deloris. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Interment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2019
