Frances Louise Hahn, 97, of Hagerstown, Maryland left this world peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born March 5, 1922 in Petersville, Maryland, and lived in Brunswick for over 50 years.
In addition to raising a family, Louise worked for Sears, State Farm, and F&M Bank. She also loved to travel, and photographed countless destinations across North America. At home, she enjoyed family get-togethers, cooking, sewing and crochet, and jigsaw and word puzzles. She was also a long-time volunteer at the Brunswick Senior Center.
Louise, affectionately known to many as "Mom-Mom," will be remembered for her kind heart, relentless spunk, and endearing sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by the family and friends she leaves behind, and welcomed home by many others.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Millard Franklin "Skimmy" Hahn; her parents, Clarence and Nora Trail; a daughter, Mary Ann Sigler; siblings Clarence Trail, Jr., Anna Neff, Burr William Trail and Joseph Hayes Trail; and a granddaughter, Carolyn "Jeanie" Hawes.
She is survived by a son, Ronald Hahn and his wife Gwen, of Knoxville, Maryland, and two brothers, Edward Trail of Ocean City, Maryland and Glenn Trail of New Jersey. In addition, she will be remembered fondly by grandchildren Sherri Sigler, David Sigler and Anthony Hahn; great-grandchildren Kristeena Sigler, Kathryn Shew, Laura Engle, Kiersten Hahn and Tyler Hahn; great-great grandchildren Connor Engle and Jackson Engle; and other loving family and dear friends whose lives she touched.
The family will receive friends at John T. Williams Funeral Home in Brunswick on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm. A funeral service will be held at the same location on the following day, October 12, 2019 at 11am. Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
