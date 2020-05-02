Frances Elaine Heffner, 93 of Petersville MD, passed away at her home on April 29, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1927 to the late Dewey and Myrtle Sigler.



Elaine was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Brunswick MD.



Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward L. Heffner, who passed in August 1999.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marie Pearrell, three brothers, Dewey Sigler, Paul "Froggy" Sigler and Donald Sigler, her son Carl "Curly" Heffner and her daughter Charlotte Payne, as well as her "closer than" sisters Esther Sigler and Catherine Sadler.



Surviving Elaine are her children, Pam Gomez and husband Victor of Knoxville MD, Barbara Myers, Cathy Heffner and husband Wayne Jones of Ranson WV and Toby Heffner of Knoxville MD. Elaine is also survived by her brother, Thomas Sigler and sister Mary Manthos, eighteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and several great, great grandchildren.



Services are held by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick MD. Service and internment are by invitation only due to Covid-19. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brunswick Food Bank 301-834-9718 or Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick MD 21701, 240-566-3030.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store