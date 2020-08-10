1/1
Frances Jane (Nood) Nolan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Jane Nolan (Nood), 82, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved husband of Paul F. Nolan for 60 years.

Born on January 8, 1938, in Taneytown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. Bollinger and Jane (Long) Bollinger of Emmitsburg.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Lisa Nolan-Humerick and husband Jim of Thurmont; son Jerome Nolan and wife Michele also from Thurmont; grandchildren Kyle Nolan and wife Judith; Leslie Nolan, and Brandon Humerick all of Thurmont; Pam Harris and wife Rose of Hagerstown, and Elizabeth Ladd and husband Eric, Tampa, Fl; great-grandchildren Mason, Kadyn, Luke, Alex, Zach, Madison and Connor.

Jane graduated from Emmitsburg High School and Frostburg State College with a degree in elementary education, she received her master's degree in elementary education from Western Maryland College. Jane taught fourth and fifth grades for 30 years at Thurmont Elementary School. Jane was the coach of the Catoctin High School cheerleading squad for 13 years.

Jane loved spending time with her family and traveling. Jane and Paul loved to travel all over the United States, Europe and they especially loved to travel to Ireland. She looked forward to the annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC. Jane was a Red Hatter and enjoyed attending teas with her many friends from the Frederick Red Hat Club. Jane was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Thurmont, serving on the Altar Committee and the Church Council.

The family will receive friends from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Thurmont), 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 North Church Street Thurmont, MD. 21788

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved