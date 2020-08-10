Frances Jane Nolan (Nood), 82, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved husband of Paul F. Nolan for 60 years.
Born on January 8, 1938, in Taneytown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. Bollinger and Jane (Long) Bollinger of Emmitsburg.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Lisa Nolan-Humerick and husband Jim of Thurmont; son Jerome Nolan and wife Michele also from Thurmont; grandchildren Kyle Nolan and wife Judith; Leslie Nolan, and Brandon Humerick all of Thurmont; Pam Harris and wife Rose of Hagerstown, and Elizabeth Ladd and husband Eric, Tampa, Fl; great-grandchildren Mason, Kadyn, Luke, Alex, Zach, Madison and Connor.
Jane graduated from Emmitsburg High School and Frostburg State College with a degree in elementary education, she received her master's degree in elementary education from Western Maryland College. Jane taught fourth and fifth grades for 30 years at Thurmont Elementary School. Jane was the coach of the Catoctin High School cheerleading squad for 13 years.
Jane loved spending time with her family and traveling. Jane and Paul loved to travel all over the United States, Europe and they especially loved to travel to Ireland. She looked forward to the annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC. Jane was a Red Hatter and enjoyed attending teas with her many friends from the Frederick Red Hat Club. Jane was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Thurmont, serving on the Altar Committee and the Church Council.
The family will receive friends from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Thurmont), 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 North Church Street Thurmont, MD. 21788
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.