Frances King Josephson 96, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home in New Carrollton, Maryland. She was wife of the late Walter H. Josephson.
Born April 13, 1923 in Kings Valley, Maryland a daughter of the late William E. Sr. and Addie Brown King.
She is survived by her son Robert E. Josephson of Lusby, Md. and numerous nephews.
Frances is preceded in death by her brother William E. King. Jr. and sister Lorraine Tabler
At her request there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Graveside services and interment will be held 11:00 A.M Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Upper Seneca Baptist Cemetery, 23401 Davis Mill Road, Germantown, Maryland 20876.
Arrangements by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019