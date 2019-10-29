|
Frances L. Gue O'Day, born January 23, 1954, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer.
She was a 1972 graduate of Frederick High School. Frances was active in the Frederick banking community. She loved animals and the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Leary Gue, brothers Jasper Jr., Charles and Jerry Gue, late husband David Tonik and son Jake Tonik.
She is survived by her brother James and his wife Pat Gue and husband Jesse O'Day.
Please send any inquiries to Deb Gue Granger at [email protected]
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019