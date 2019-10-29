Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances O'Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Louise Gue O'Day

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Louise Gue O'Day Obituary
Frances L. Gue O'Day, born January 23, 1954, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer.

She was a 1972 graduate of Frederick High School. Frances was active in the Frederick banking community. She loved animals and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Leary Gue, brothers Jasper Jr., Charles and Jerry Gue, late husband David Tonik and son Jake Tonik.

She is survived by her brother James and his wife Pat Gue and husband Jesse O'Day.

Please send any inquiries to Deb Gue Granger at [email protected]
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.