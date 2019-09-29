|
|
Mrs. Frances May Showe, 95, of Frederick, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Northampton Manor. She was the wife of the late Bernard T. Showe.
Born Sept 12, 1924, in Washington Co, she was a daughter of the late Ronald A. and Myrtle M. Sealocks Beall. Mrs. Showe had been a longtime member of the Maranatha Community Church of God and also attended the Salvation Army. She loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children Rose L. Rhodes and husband Gary, of Frederick, Joyce D. Roberson and husband, Rodney, of Fairfield, PA, and Ronald L. Showe, of Frederick; eight grandchildren, Amy Tyeryar, Richard Tyeryar, Jr, Steven Rhodes, Krystle Russell, Jeannie Ray, Holly Collins, Lisa Crushong and Khris Keepers; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, James Beall, of Alaska; two sisters, Ellen Schildtknecht, of Frederick and Hazel Wills, of Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Rodney Roberson, Jr,, Jody Routzahn and Ronald Showe; three brothers, Walter, Raymond and William Beall; and two sisters, Mary Windsor and Mildred Babb.
The family will receive friend from 5 to 7pm on Tuesday, Oct 1 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wed., Oct 2 from the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the , 108 Byte DR, Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019