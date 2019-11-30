The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
Frances Sandusky


1931 - 2019
Frances Elizabeth Sandusky, 88, Frederick, died, Thursday November 28, 2019 at Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick.

She was the wife of the late Stanley Sandusky.

Born in Brownsville on August 1, 1931 she was a daughter of the late John William and Olive Marie Cookerly Prince and was the last of her immediate family.

She was a member of the Maranatha International Community Church, Frederick.

She is survived by three children Curstin L. (Joyce) Sandusky, Myrtle Beach, SC, Kenneth L. (Brenda) Sandusky, Hagerstown, Sharon Shorrow, Hedgesville, WV, five grandchldren, ten great-grandchildren, twin great-great granddaughters and niece Andrae Semler.

She was predeceased by her son-in-law K. Paul Shorrow, sister, Amelia Wolford, brother-in-law Ralph Wolford, brother William Prince and nephews Guy Prince and Brent Wolford.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM on Tuesday December 3 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, Pastor Todd Rigney will officiate. Interment will be made in the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Burkittsville.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
