Francis Caruso Obituary
Francis Anthony "Frank" Caruso passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Spring Arbor Senior Living Community in Frederick, Maryland. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his children, Fred Caruso (Donna Keith), Lois Gerrish (Jeff), Richard Caruso (Martha), Claire Ann McCullough (Tom) and stepchildren Susan Hacker (Tim Crannell), Stephen Rice, Helen Rice, Anne Rice, Janet Bradshaw, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Frank Caruso, his wives, Jennie N. Caruso and Patricia R. Caruso, and stepson, William Rice.

Frank served in the New York National Guard in Whitehall, NY, after which he joined the Roman Catholic holy order, Brothers of Mercy in Buffalo, caring for the sick and infirmed. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees supporting construction of bases in many foreign lands. He earned the Expeditionary Medal for exemplary service during the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. Retiring from a 23-year Naval career, he continued to serve his community in Tucson, Arizona, volunteering with the Pima County Council on Aging, visiting the elderly and helping them manage their finances, and as an office manager with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He continued volunteer service at Trinity Church in Watervliet, NY, as long as he was able.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information go to konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion & Choices, 101 SW Madison Street, #8009, Portland, OR 97207; Tel: (800) 247-7421; https://www.compassionandchoices.org/.

"He Served...his community, his country, his God"
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
