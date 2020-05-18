Francis James "Jim" Marecki III died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 in Middletown, MD at the age of 76 after an extended illness.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean; children, Cristy, Ben, and Sarah; grandchildren, Britney, Daryl, Rosie, Emma, and Lana; great grandchild, Jackson James; and siblings, Kathleen "Kat" Eckart of Pennsylvania, Susan "Suni" Hohn of Florida, and Diane Walker of Florida. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Eileen Kish, and his father Francis James Marecki, Jr.
Jim was born on December 19th, 1943 in Culver City, California to Mary Eileen and Francis James. He graduated from Parkville High School in 1961. Jim married Gloria, the love of his life on January 29th, 1966 in Lockport, NY. After moving to Derwood, Maryland, Jim began working for Montgomery County Government in 1968 as a computer programmer and advanced to department manager. Later, he began working in the private sector as a government contractor. He retired in 2004.
Jim was a well-loved member of his church community, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus, Maryland. He was heavily involved in the domestic mission field in restoring and rebuilding houses in impoverished communities and disaster recovery (Hurricane Katrina and the aftermath of tornadoes in Mississippi). Jim was also a member and volunteer for the local chapter of Trout in the Classroom. A program designed to help kids interact more with the natural environment and ecosystems. He helped coordinate the planning, growth, and release of trout for Frederick County Public Schools for several years. Jim was avid sheep farmer for well over 30 years and participated with Montgomery County 4-H program and extension services. His deep and profound faith in God spoke to many over the years and his presence has left a lasting impact. His love and encouragement of others will be deeply missed.
Due to the current state and county mandates, only immediate family will be in attendance to celebrate Jim's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Paralyzed Vets of America - <PVA.org/ways-to-give/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://PVA.org/ways-to-give/
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - <https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation - <https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County for their tender and compassionate ministrations to Jim in his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020.