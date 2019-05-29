Francis L. Seiss "Buzz", 99, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, May 27, 2019.



Born on December 22, 1919, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Willis J. Seiss and Ora M. (Saylor) Seiss.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty K. Black Seiss.



Buzz started his business "Francis L. Seiss Builder of Custom Homes" Thurmont and remained in business for 30 years.



He is survived by sons, Allen E. Seiss and wife, Joyce and David W. Seiss and wife, Brenda; daughter in law, Faye Seiss; 6 grandchildren, Stacey Gephart and husband, Kevin of Thurmont, Troy Seiss and wife, Dana of Arizona, Leslie Sanders and husband, Russell of Thurmont, Kristie Ford and husband, Curtis of Thurmont, Bradley Seiss and wife, Amber of Thurmont and Katie Eaves and husband, Andrew of Woodsboro; 10 great grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Andrew, Luke Ford, Nathan Sanders, Carmela and Giovanni Seiss, Bryce and Karly Eaves, Piper and Brooks Seiss; brother, Sterling Seiss (age 94) of Thurmont, Floyd Seiss (age 88) and wife Verna of Rocky Ridge; brother in law, Allen Long of Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special care giver, Mary Rice of Thurmont and helper, Chris Payne.



In addition to his wife and parents, his is preceded in death by son, Gary L. Seiss; brothers and sisters, Mary Thompson and husband Frank, Ruth Lidie and husband, Bill, Robert Seiss and wife, Marie, Raymond Seiss and wife, Virginia, Alverta Stotlemyer and husband, Roger, Zelma Smith and husband, Thurston, Fred Seiss, Quentin Seiss and wife, Ruth, Deloras Orndorff and husband, Joseph, Catherine Long; sister in law, Mary Jean Seiss.



Many thanks to Frederick County Hospice and pallbearers, Robert Black, Curtis Ford, Russell Sanders, Andrew Eaves, Kevin Gephart, Kenny Seiss and honorary pallbearer, his grandson, Bradley Seiss.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD.



A celebration of Francis's life journey will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or Wellers United Methodist Church, 101 N. Altamont Avenue, Thurmont, MD 21788.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 30, 2019