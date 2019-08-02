|
Francis Charles "Chuck" Lang Jr. passed away on July 28th at Ravenwood Nursing Home after battling cancer. He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Walker and her husband Bob, his sister Nancy Lang and his niece Jennylyn Pawelski and nephew Chris Langrehr. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his son Daniel Lang and his sister Bonnie Langrehr. He is the former spouse of Betsy Lang. Chuck graduated from St. John's at Prospect Hall High School and attended Mount St. Mary's College before joining the United States Air Force. After the Air Force, Chuck spent many years at the Fischer-Lang Company in Frederick, eventually taking over the business from his father Francis Lang Sr. In his later years, Chuck worked for Frederick Motor Company and Auto Trim Design in Frederick. Chuck was a kind-hearted man that enjoyed singing with his church choirs, a nature lover and was active with the Knights of Columbus for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and those that knew him. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019