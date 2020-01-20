|
Francis Michael "Frank" Marino, age 75, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home. Born July 25, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Rosario and Margaret Folchetti Marino. He was the husband of Connie G. Rice Marino, his wife of 53 years.
Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He was employed for 32 years with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from the Keymar post office as postmaster. He was an active member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post 282 of Woodsboro, where he was instrumental in organizing the Sons of the American Legion. He held numerous offices in the 40/8 at local, state and national levels. Frank enjoyed watching cooking and car shows on television, food and family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Lisa M. Robbins and husband Martin of Buckley, MI; Anthony M. Marino and wife Heather of Orrtanna, PA and Gina Hilderbrand and David of Woodsboro; grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Chase, Matthew, Madison, Alyssa, Dylan, Lindsey, Miranda, Christopher and Hannah, and a brother, Walter Marino of Drums, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Marino.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 23. Members of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post will conduct a memorial service at 8:00 p.m.
A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, with Dan Hartzler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post 282, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020