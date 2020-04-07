|
Mike "Mountain Man" Buhrman, 65, of Foxville, MD, passed away peacefully into heaven Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Officially born Francis Michael Buhrman on April 1, 1955, Mike was the son of Francis John "Doc" Buhrman and Josephine (Hays) Buhrman of Foxville.
He is survived by his wife and best buddy of 43 years, Judy, and his "Mummy-in-law", as he always referred to her, Judy Willard, and a host of great friends.
Mike enjoyed a rich and full life and had many passions. His favorite passion was drag racing. Locally at Mason-Dixon Dragway and 75/80 Dragway, to Florida or Ohio, he'd race his Mopar's down the track. It could be his green Dart, a Roadrunner, Monaco or truck. He didn't care. If it was a Mopar, he'd race it!
Mike loved auto flea markets. When he would find that "special" part, it was like he won the lottery! He enjoyed selling at the flea markets as well and made many great friends at the shows. He enjoyed talking with the people as much as selling the parts!
Mike loved farm sales. He was a regular at Marion Farm Auction each month. He would come home with a used farm implement, faded, and say, "it just needs a couple parts" and be so proud of himself.
Mike had an auto machine shop for years. It was not uncommon to receive a phone call at 10pm at night with a racer in distress who broke a valve and wanted to know if Mike could get it fixed before tomorrow's race, and Mike would get it fixed.
Mike was a farmer. His wife Judy would always refer to June as "hell month". As Mike would be making hay, he would transform into a drill sergeant to insure everything was done just the way he thought it should be to get the hay in and when mother nature dumped rain on us or a piece of farm equipment broke, life was not good.
Mike loved to travel. For years he delivered new RV units to dealers all over the country. He would call his father-in-law to tell him where he was and dad would say "yep, I have the atlas and I can see right where you are". There was always an overnight bag packed for Mike just incase he found that special something he had to have halfway across the country. He would go in an ice storm or sunshine, he didn't care.
Mike loved to play! Vacations to Florida or Tennessee were as often as we could get there, and we always had a good time.
Mike was a member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed sitting at the bar, drinking a diet coke, telling stories and pulling tickets.
Mike's special passion was "Wifie". No matter where he went, he always made sure she had home-cooked food for her work dinners with lots of snacks and goodies to share with co-workers. Mike was a great cook!
Before Mike left to go anywhere, hugs, kisses and I love you, were always exchanged.
Although Mike is gone from us, he will be remembered by many and will always remain Judy's best buddy.
A memorial service, celebration of life, will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Francis Michael Buhrman to, , Mike's favorite charity, .
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020