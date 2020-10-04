Francisca Eva Ewalt, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, MD. She was the beloved wife of Dean Ewalt for 62 years.
Francie was born on July 24, 1936, in Mexico City, Mexico to Swiss parents, Arthur Meyer and Elisabeth "Elsie" (Steiger) Meyer. After living a few years in Costa Rica, they moved to State College, Pennsylvania where her father was a forestry professor and fencing coach at The Pennsylvania State University. Francie became a US Citizen on November 6, 1953.
Francie graduated from the State College Area High School in 1955. She graduated from Penn State in 1958 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.
In their early marriage, she and Dean lived in Illinois, Michigan, and California, moving for work and school. They settled in Gaithersburg, Maryland and lived there 46 years before retiring to Frederick, Maryland.
An accomplished soprano, Francie sang in choir starting in high school and continuing throughout her life as she moved to new areas. She was a member of the Gaithersburg Presbyterian Church choir for 35 years. She especially enjoyed preparing for and performing the intricate sacred music for Christmas and Easter services. She was also an active member of the Damascus Garden club for 45 years.
Francie was very proud of her Swiss heritage and loved to cook special Swiss-German meals and desserts, sharing family recipes with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Kirk Ewalt and family, daughter Kirsten Schrader and family, and her sister Karin Petersen and niece.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice Kline House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, www.frederickhealthhospice.org
, (240-566-3030); and Gaithersburg Presbyterian Church, 610 S Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877, www.gpchurch.org
, (301-948-9418).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.