Frank Linwood Edwards born on October 25, 1950, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born in Hagerstown, MD. He was the son of Kenneth Bruce and Evelyn Oneida (Badger) Edwards. Frank is survived by his significant other Sharon Koontz, her children that he loved as his own, Anita Nalls (Jeff), Missy Koontz, and Rodney Koontz - all of Calvert County, MD, Grandchildren - Randy and Samantha Mobley, Jeffrey Jr., Andrew, and John Nalls, Peyton and Leland Koontz, Great Grandchildren - Mariah and AJ Hernandez, Ivan Mobley, Jeffrey III (Trip) and Dean Nalls (due in February). He is also survived by his siblings Shirley Buettner (Richard) Timonium, MD and David Edwards (Carmen) Gaithersburg, MD, niece - Kelley Ann Hughes, nephews - Scott and Glenn Reeder, Kenny and Tiff Edwards, and Derek and David Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vivian Hughes, her husband Sam and their daughter Tracey Leigh, and brother Kenneth B. Edwards, Jr.



Frank loved his family and his country. He was proud of his service in the Marine Corp. He was a meatcutter by trade for Safeway, County Cuts and IGA. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports (Go Ravens, O's, and Terps), his football pool, going to casino's and good food (pass the biscuits please). He will be missed by his family and friends.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Rd, Knoxville, MD 21758 at a later date.



