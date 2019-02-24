Frank Norwood Fogle passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on February 22 at the age of 84. He was the husband of Gloria Jean Fogle, his wife of 55 years. Born in Thurmont on September 25, 1934 to Clarence and Annie Belle (Steiner) Fogle, Frank was the last of his immediate family.



Following high school and after obtaining his GED, he served in the US Army from 1955-1958. He later worked for W.F. Wilson and Sons for 50 years. He also achieved his dream of owning a store and enjoyed talking with his customers for 9 years at Fogle's County Store, until his retirement in 2002. Mr. Fogle was a member of Weller's United Methodist Church and served on many committees in past years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by and will be missed dearly by his daughter, Karen Schildt (Ed), his son, Josh Kelley (Nicole); a grandson, Collin Schildt (friend Aimee Watkins); great-grandchildren: Adalyn Schildt, Lauren Kelley and Patrick Kelley; sisters in law and brothers in law Beverly Little (Phillip), Christine Fogle and John Bradshaw. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, but will be remembered by special nieces and nephews Brenda Toms (Frankie), Wanda Taylor (Wallace), Michael Bradshaw (Becky), Laurie Baker (Chip), Micha Hagans (Rob), Shane Little (friend Maggie), Kimberly Seiss (Brian) and Brian Fogle (Melody); special great nieces and nephews: CJ Hagans, Myli Hagans, Kaleb Hagans, Victoria Seiss, Tanner Seiss, Lance Goff, Dakotah Gambrel and Skyler Manahan. Frank will also be missed by many other family, friends and former co-workers.



In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Wayne Schildt and his siblings: Mary Miss, Raymond Fogle, Viola Welsh, James Fogle, Lillian Kaufman, Harry Fogle, Fannie Sheppard, Benjamin Fogle, Andrew Fogle, Clarence Fogle, Jr., Ernest Fogle and Glenn Fogle.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 am at Weller's United Methodist Church, 101 North Altamont Avenue, Thurmont. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weller's United Methodist Church at the above address.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019