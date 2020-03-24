|
Frank Jerry Lebeda (PhD), 71, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on March 22, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center. He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Rebecca Kay LaChance.
Born on May 25, 1948, he was the son of the late Frank James and Mary (Mednansky) Lebeda. Frank started his PhD in 1970 from State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNYAB), School of Medicine. He moved to University of Maryland at Baltimore School of Medicine with his mentor. and was awarded his degree from SUNYAB in 1975. He did post doctoral study at University of Texas at Galveston, then at Baylor University, Houston followed by an Assistant Professership at Baylor. Subsequently, he moved to USAMRICD, APG, Maryland then to USAMRIID, Fort Detrick . After 24 years at Fort Detrick, he retired. During his formal retirement, he taught Protein Bioinformatics for students at John Hopkins University. He was a very well loved man and had gained great respect in his professional and personal life. When Frank wasn't writing scientific papers, he could be found squirrel watching, tending his orchids, and collecting seeds.
In addition to his wife Rebecca, he is survived by two daughters, Lorraine Posthuma and husband Jason; and Patricia Ponce and Chris; two step-sons, Travis Everhart, Devon Everhart and wife Anne Marie; 8 grandchildren;
Andreas Posthuma, Victoria Posthuma, Emily Ponce, Evelyn Ponce, Henry Ponce, Kip Everhart, Davis Everhart, Ritz Everhart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Milton Lebeda.
The family will plan for a future celebration of Frank's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Blessings in a Backpack, PO Box 3508, Frederick, Maryland 21705 or by visiting their website biabfrederickmd.org
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020