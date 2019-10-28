|
Frank W. MacLean, Jr. , 68, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. He was the beloved husband of his best friend Marie MacLean for 27 years.
Born on April 17, 1951, in Pittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Frank Wilbur and Alice (Keir) MacLean.
Frank was the VP of Operations at Weinschel and enjoyed his career and all the relationships he formed with his fellow associates and employees. If you had just met Frank or knew him for years, you knew this was a guy you would always be friends with. He had a huge personality and was always the life of the party, his wit and humor will surely be missed by everyone . Frank aka Skip was a very generous man and those that were in his circle of friends knew he would be there if they needed him.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Scott Preston MacLean and wife Jennifer; grandsons Caleb, Jacob, Gabriel and Brian (CT); sisters Janet Richards, Barbara Turner and husband John and Carol MacIntyre and husband Eddie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
Interment will be private.
Frank's wishes were to have a Celebration of Life party with lots of laughing and stories of him. This will be scheduled at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made to a in his name.
