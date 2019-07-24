Home

Frank Martin McCathran


1929 - 2019
Frank Martin McCathran Obituary
Frank Martin McCathran of Washington Grove, MD, died May 9, 2019, in Eufaula, Alabama, at the age of 89. Frank was born on September 11, 1929, in New York, New York, the son of Eleanor Smith McCathran and Rodney McCathran.

Frank married Carol Anne Lee in 1954. Frank and Carol Anne raised three sons in Washington Grove - Michael (Patti - d.) McCathran of Boonsboro, MD, Steve (Angela) McCathran of Houston, Texas, and Scott (Susie) McCathran of Eufaula, Alabama.

Frank was predeceased by Carol Anne, his parents, his two siblings - Ruth Embrey (Bob) Smith and Rodney McCathran, Jr. - and his daughter, Kimberly Louise McCathran. He is survived by his three sons, one grandchild - Taylor Lee (Robbie) Tomaro, two great-grandchildren - Carter Tomaro and Reagan Tomaro, two bonus grandchildren - Samantha Smart and Sadie (Derrek Beavers) Smart, and one bonus great-grandchild - Madelyn Beavers.

Frank retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department in 1984, when he and his family moved to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. After 29 years of retirement on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Frank and Carol Anne moved back to Germantown, Maryland. Following Carol Anne's death in 2018, Frank moved to Eufaula, Alabama.

A memorial service was held May 26, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church in Eufaula, Alabama, where Frank's ashes were interred in the burial garden.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019
