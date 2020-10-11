Frank Rood

Frank Edward Rood, 97, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Charles Town, WV. He is survived by his son, Michael Dean Rood, grandson Marshall Dustin Rood and wife Kristina, granddaughter Dallas Rebecca Rausch and husband Mike, and great-grandchildren Logan Rausch, Dan Rausch, Hailey Rood, Charlie Rood and Josie Rood. Frank is preceded in death by his wife Thelma and siblings Alton, Janice, Lillian, and Edward (Ted).Born and raised in Covert, Michigan, following high school he enlisted in the Army, which eventually brought him to Ft. Detrick in Frederick, MD for what would be a full career in telecommunications. He retired from the federal government in 1974 and played a big role in helping to raise his grandchildren and later take care of his wife. He excelled at hitting grounders and pop-flies to eager little leaguers and could always be counted on to take his grandkids to Freez-King for an ice cream cone.His other great satisfaction was spending time in the mountains, particularly examining trees and harvesting firewood. Throughout his very long life, he owned forested mountain properties near Flintstone, MD, Thurmont, MD and Gambrill State Park. He took great pride in the conservation measures and sustainable forestry that he experimented with and practiced on his properties.He loved meeting new people and always put others above himself. The family wishes to thanks those at Shenandoah Health Center who cared for him over the past 6 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. Those wishing to attend may assemble at the entrance circle next to the chapel of Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 1:45pm.In lieu of flowers or a donation, all are encouraged to plant a tree in his memory.