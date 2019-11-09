|
Franklin D. R. Leith, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home in Frederick, MD. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances D. Leith.
Born on July 18, 1932, in Leesburg, VA, he was the son of the late Albert Herbert and Mary Lee (Wines) Leith.
Franklin joined the U.S. Navy in 1951, serving for 20 years. He served on seven ships around the globe. Franklin was the youngest of 16 children (eight boys & eight girls).
He is survived by his children, Jane D.Cartwright of Myersville and Kenneth D. Leith and wife Patti B. of Bentonville, AR; brother Charles W. Leith of Hemingway, SC; grandchildren Christian A. Cartwright, Patrick A. Cartwright and wife Wendy G. of Myersville, MD and Jacqueline Nicole Maluso and husband Michael A. of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren, Madison V. Cartwright of Myersville, MD, Eliza Rose Maluso of Denver, CO and two more girls due in 2020.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his son Gary Dwaynne Leith and son-in-law Alex V. Cartwright, six brothers Eppie, Thomas, Henry, Anderson, Benjamin and Richard and seven sisters Virginia Taylor, Estelle Welsh, Cora Baker, Dora Benton, Alice Smith, Nellie Baker and Katherine Monroe.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6-8PM where a celebration of Franklin's life journey will take place at 10AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY, 10163-4777 https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019