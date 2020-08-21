1/1
Franklin Hewitt Jr.
Franklin David "Frank" Hewitt, Jr., 32, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, after a courageous battle of Lymphoma. Born on May 24, 1988, in Frederick, he was the son of Franklin D. Sr., and Joan Williams Hewitt.

Frank had worked as a server at Volt Restaurant. He was a 2011 graduate of Towson University, with a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts. He was a very talented artist and painter and had a great love for it. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his grandmother, Joan Williams, his aunts and uncles; Carlene Musser and Chuck, Nancy Lynch and Jim, David Williams and Kathy, Daniel Williams and Emily, Elizabeth Blakesley and Michael, Candy Gray, Chrissy Corum and Ricky, Carol Leigh and Ronnie, Lisa Parks and Kenny and Russell "Bucky" Hewitt and many cousins. He will be remembered by many friends, including Shane, Marisa, Jen, Laura Z. Laura S., Cathryn, Britanny and Kate

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
