Mr. Franklin Lee "Frank" Mattox, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his loved ones.
Frank was born December 18, 1941 in Lynch Station, Virginia, the son of the late Elizabeth Jane (Carter) Mattox and the late William Henry Mattox. He lived and worked in Aurora, Colorado most of his adult life where he retired as a Commercial Construction Superintendent in 1998. He completed many large projects such as Denver International Airport and the Denver Convention Center. After retirement he and his wife Diana moved to various lakes to be on the water where he enjoyed his love of boating, until moving to Frederick in 2017 to be near his only daughter and grandson. Frank was a quiet, gentle, kind man who enjoyed nature, animals and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Diana, daughter Leana Hoover and grandson Spenser Hoover, all of Frederick, Maryland; one sister, Katherine Worsham of Cody, Virginia; and a cousin, Lucille Woodford of Huddleston, Virginia.
Graveside services with military honors will be held for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care Inc., 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 (www.gilchristcares.org)
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020