Franklin Lester Plunkard, October 22, 1932 - October 11, 2019
Franklin ("Frank" or "Poppy") was a wonderful man that is loved and will be missed by all that knew him. He lived his life as a man of integrity, honor and grace. He gave us many memories that will forever be cherished in our hearts.
He is survived by his son Don Plunkard and his fiance Mikki Welte and her children Sarah Snow and Kimberly Snow of Smithsburg, grand-daughters Christy Purdum (Plunkard) and husband Mike Purdum of Libertytown, Md and Chasidy Plunkard of Mt. Airy, Md. Also survived by him are great grand-children: Caitlyn Purdum, Makayla Purdum, Joseph Purdum, Dain Polyniak, and Daniel Polyniak. Also, brother Felix L. Plunkard, and sister Emily V. Firor and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Plunkard was the husband of the late Helen M. Plunkard (Hoffman) whom passed away on October 4, 2019, son of the late Felix Loranzo Plunkard, Sr. and Ella Mae (Horman) Plunkard. Preceded in death by his brothers Clyde B. Plunkard, George E. Plunkard, sister Grace M. Plunkard, and his son Patrick Plunkard.
Mr. Plunkard retired from The Town of Mt. Airy in 1999. He was a past Chief of the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company, in addition he was a Freemason of the Masonic Fervency Lodge #200, and a past member of the Tri-County Baseball League.
He was a life member of Doubs Epworth United Methodist Church and a life member of the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company.
A viewing will be at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6-8PM. Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 17 at 2PM at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. The Burial will follow services at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doubs Epworth United Methodist Church, 5131 Doubs Rd, Adamstown, MD 21710 or Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company 702 N Main Street, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019