Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
118 East 2nd Street
Frederick, MD
1926 - 2020
Frans Vermeer Obituary
Mr. Frans Jan (Frank) Vermeer, 93, of Frederick, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Vermeer, his wife of 53 years.

Frank was born on February 20, 1926 in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Frank immigrated to the United States in March 1958 and lived the next 20 years in the New York City area. He was a carpenter by trade, until he retired in 1991. His final 25 years were spent in Frederick, Maryland. Frank loved painting with oil on canvas, and he also enjoyed model train sets, traveling, and building model sailboats from scratch. Most of all, his greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Elizabeth, Frank is survived by two sons, Edward Franz Vermeer & wife Angela, and Laurence Vermeer & wife Laura; six grandchildren, Alexis, Trenton, Sierra, Ashley, Nicholas, and Luke; a brother, Dick Vermeer & wife Norma; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his brother Bill. He was a gentle, sweet spirit loved by friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26th from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 East 2nd Street in Frederick, at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 27th. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
