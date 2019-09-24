|
Fred Wilson Besley, 87, Middletown, died Monday September 23, 2019 at Glade Valley Rehibilitation and Nursing Home in Walkersville. He was the husband of the late Barbara Peterson Besley.
Born in Washington DC on January 8, 1932 he was a son of the late Arthur Kirkland and Regina Schloer Besley. He was an agricultural consultant and received his B. S. and M.A. degrees from the University of Maryland. He was a former member of the Middletown Lions Club and a US Army veteran.
He is survived by a two children Jeanne Louise Besley Anderson and husband Karl of Gettysburg and Mary Edward Besley of Frederick, two grandchildren Alissa and Edward Anderson and nieces Barbara Besley Bracey and Joan Besley Revson and a nephew Robert K. Besley Jr. all of South Carolina
He was predeceased by a brother William George Besley.
The family will receive friends on Friday September 27 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be on his family farm with interment to follow. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Lions Club, POB 190, Middletown, MD 21769
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019