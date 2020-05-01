Fred Cornwell
Mr. Fred V. Cornwell Jr., 69, of Frederick died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born January 5, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Fred and Bernice (Smith) Cornwell.

Fred worked for Saab Motors for many years as a filing administrator. In his retirement, he enjoyed helping the fellow residence with their computers at Taney Avenue Apartments.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Martin and Brooke Cornwell, grandchildren, Mitchell and Holly Martin, special sisters, Kris Neser and Cindy Galloway and husband Thomas DDS, several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
