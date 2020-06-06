Fred Eugene Phillips Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Eugene Phillips, Sr. , 76 Apr 8, 1944 - Jun 4, 2020 Fred Eugene Phillips, Sr., 76, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Doey's House.Born April 8, 1944 in Taneytown, MD; he was the son of the late Carroll Bumgardner and Beulah Viola (Stonesifer) Phillips. He was retired from Allsafe Fire Equipment, where he served as Vice President. Fred was a life member of Williamsport Red Men Lodge 84, a member of Hagerstown Elks Lodge 378, Mason Dixon Knife Club, Hagerstown Coin Club and a member and former president of Waynesboro Coin Club. He is survived by his wife of 57 wonderful years, Judith Margaret Phillips; one son, Terry Lee Phillips, Sr. and his fiance, Amber Keck; five grandchildren, Terry L. Phillips, Jr., Ava Clair Phillips, Noah Zachary Phillips, Lily Grace Phillips and Samantha Vitko. Fred was preceded in death by one son, Fred E. (JR) Phillips, ,Jr., in 2015, and a sister, Helen Elizabeth Woods. Graveside services will be held 11AM Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rev. Heath Wilson will officiate. A viewing will be held 9AM-5PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Social distancing and only 10 people allowed in the room at any given time. Masks are required . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tom's Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved