Fred Eugene Phillips, Sr. , 76 Apr 8, 1944 - Jun 4, 2020 Fred Eugene Phillips, Sr., 76, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Doey's House.Born April 8, 1944 in Taneytown, MD; he was the son of the late Carroll Bumgardner and Beulah Viola (Stonesifer) Phillips. He was retired from Allsafe Fire Equipment, where he served as Vice President. Fred was a life member of Williamsport Red Men Lodge 84, a member of Hagerstown Elks Lodge 378, Mason Dixon Knife Club, Hagerstown Coin Club and a member and former president of Waynesboro Coin Club. He is survived by his wife of 57 wonderful years, Judith Margaret Phillips; one son, Terry Lee Phillips, Sr. and his fiance, Amber Keck; five grandchildren, Terry L. Phillips, Jr., Ava Clair Phillips, Noah Zachary Phillips, Lily Grace Phillips and Samantha Vitko. Fred was preceded in death by one son, Fred E. (JR) Phillips, ,Jr., in 2015, and a sister, Helen Elizabeth Woods. Graveside services will be held 11AM Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rev. Heath Wilson will officiate. A viewing will be held 9AM-5PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Social distancing and only 10 people allowed in the room at any given time. Masks are required . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tom's Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.