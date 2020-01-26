|
|
Fred Buffington Garner, Jr., age 76, of Woodsboro, died peacefully with loved ones by his side Friday, January 24, 2020 at Frederick Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 1, 1943 and raised in the Taneytown and Rocky Ridge areas, he was the son of the late Anna Lee Curuso and Fred B. Garner Sr., stepson of the late Margaret L. Garner and grandson of the late Charles and Gladys Troxell. He was the husband for almost 40 years of the late Margaret Staub Garner, who died in 2002.
Fred enjoyed trucking, joking with family, friends and acquaintances, George Jones music, eating fish fillets, drinking Dr. Pepper, and spending time and going for rides with his grandchildren and family. He will truly be missed by his friends at Bell Court.
Surviving are sons, Charles W. Garner and wife Lori of Frederick and Kevin R. Garner and wife Jennifer of Woodsboro; 12 grandchildren (all Garners)-Brandy, Chad, Travis, Tanner and fiancee Emily, Trevor, Taylor and wife Candace, Trenon, Tarrin, Trisha, Tarrah, Trevin, and Tabrie; 2 great grandchildren, Bianca and Mason and one expected soon; 3 brothers, Steve Garner and wife Bonnie, Barry Garner and wife Tanya and Andy Garner and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Rocky Ridge. Pallbearers will all be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020