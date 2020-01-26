Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
Fred Garner Jr.


1943 - 2020
Fred Garner Jr. Obituary
Fred Buffington Garner, Jr., age 76, of Woodsboro, died peacefully with loved ones by his side Friday, January 24, 2020 at Frederick Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 1, 1943 and raised in the Taneytown and Rocky Ridge areas, he was the son of the late Anna Lee Curuso and Fred B. Garner Sr., stepson of the late Margaret L. Garner and grandson of the late Charles and Gladys Troxell. He was the husband for almost 40 years of the late Margaret Staub Garner, who died in 2002.

Fred enjoyed trucking, joking with family, friends and acquaintances, George Jones music, eating fish fillets, drinking Dr. Pepper, and spending time and going for rides with his grandchildren and family. He will truly be missed by his friends at Bell Court.

Surviving are sons, Charles W. Garner and wife Lori of Frederick and Kevin R. Garner and wife Jennifer of Woodsboro; 12 grandchildren (all Garners)-Brandy, Chad, Travis, Tanner and fiancee Emily, Trevor, Taylor and wife Candace, Trenon, Tarrin, Trisha, Tarrah, Trevin, and Tabrie; 2 great grandchildren, Bianca and Mason and one expected soon; 3 brothers, Steve Garner and wife Bonnie, Barry Garner and wife Tanya and Andy Garner and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Rocky Ridge. Pallbearers will all be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
