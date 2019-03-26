Fred Plowman 97, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, at his home in Jefferson, MD. He was the sixth of ten children in raised in the Christian Reformed farming family of Harry and Detje (Hoekstra) Plowman in MN.



He lived through the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl years, graduated from the WI Institute of Horology and practiced his trade under license in MN. The armed forces turned Fred down during WWII due to health issues, but he spent a year as a civilian in the Air Transport Command in the Yukon servicing planes on route to Russia as part of the Land/Lease Program. Fred moved to MD in 1950 working as a skilled mechanical engineering technician in the Diamond Ordinance Fuse Laboratories (Bureau of Standards); in Rabinow Engineering Co.; and in the National Heart and Lung Institute, building inventions and gadgets. Fred retired after moving to Jefferson from Rockville in the early 80's and has been busy ever since using his numerous skills for auto repair, garden and house projects, plus watch repair for family and friends. He especially loved woodworking, building several pieces of fine furniture for the home.



Fred is survived by Jackie, his loving wife of 46 years. As a result of a previous marriage, Fred has one son, Frederick Plowman (Louise); granddaughters Lisa



Covington (Farley), Amy Plowman (Bryan) and Hilda Hatgi (Mark); nine great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Caroline Kreps (Jack) and numerous nephews and nieces.



In recent years, Fred loved being part of his new church family at New Hope Orthodox Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held in the church located at 5305 A Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13,2019.



Contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the church's building fund or to Hospice of Frederick Co. P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019