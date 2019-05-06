Mr. Fred Thomas Riley, 93, of Brunswick, MD went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Riley, on December 21, 2013.



Born October 1, 1925 in Knoxville, MD he was a son of the late Harvey and Goldie Riley. He was a life long member of the Brownsville Church of the Brethren where in the past he served on the church board.



He worked on the B & O and Chessie railroads in Brunswick for thirty-six years until retiring in 1986. He was proud of setting the B & O cabooses at Brunswick High School grounds and Brunswick city and is pictured in the Brunswick Railroad Museum.



Fred was very outgoing and loved telling stories to everyone he met about his growing up on the family farm and his time spent on the railroad. He was very proud to talk about his job operating the big steam crane "Big Liz" in train derailments. He also enjoyed eating at Bonnies Diner, loved his family , was very proud of them, and adored his great-grandchildren, Xander and Harper.



He is survived by his children Thomas Riley and wife Dare of Jefferson, daughter Cathy Strite and husband Mike of Jefferson, grandchildren, Joshua Strite and wife Tricia, Valerie Riley, Thomas Riley Jr. and wife Molly, Travis Rirley and wife Loren of Fredericksburg, VA and great=grandchildren Xander Strite and Harper Riley.



the family will receive friends at the Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Rd., Brownsville on saturday May 11 from 10 AM until 11 AM where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Rev. Tim May will officiate.



Interment will be made in the Brownsville Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Mike Strite, Josh Strite, Xander Strite, Thomas Riley, Travis Riley, Bobby Stowers and Raymond Riley.



Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD is in charge of arrangements. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 8, 2019