Fred Warren Young, Jr. of Frederick, Maryland was born on November 11th, 1934 and left this world in the early morning of July 10, 2020. He suffered for many years from the effects of Alzheimer's Disease.He was the oldest son of the late Fred Warren Young, Sr. and Viola Kathryn Kidd Roberts. He was survived by one brother, Ron Young. He was sadly predeceased by his two sisters, Sandra Young Mobley and Donna Young Corbett, who he greatly cherished. With a special mention of his brother-in-law Ken Mobley whom he loved. He married and made a good life with his surviving sweetheart, wife of 65 years and loving caretaker, Patsy Whittington Young. They had three children, Dale Young and wife Melanie, Susan McGinnis and husband Bob, and was predeceased by his youngest son, Douglas Young in 2016. He had four dearly loved Grandchildren, Emily McGinnis Wilkins, Adam, McGinnis, Samantha McGinnis and Derek Young. Two Great-Granddaughters, Indi McGinnis and Juniper Wilkins, whom he would have adored. With many surviving nieces and nephews.He was educated at Frederick High School, Class of 1953. His love of sports followed and enriched his life. He was an avid baseball and softball player, playing Short Stop or 3rd base throughout the years. He started at Frederick High School and then was recruited while in the Army Reserves to play for the Ft. Meade Generals with several famous up and coming professional baseball players. He continued to play for the Maryland State team, Ijamsville under Judge Charles Moylan, where he made many lifelong friends that he treasured. He then played at his leisure on area softball teams. He served as a coach and then as the Frederick Babe Ruth Commissioner for many years and taught many a Frederick youth the sport. He was inducted into the Frederick Y.M.C.A's Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He also loved to Bowl, and play a competitive game of Tennis and Golf with his lifelong buddies. You could find him many an evening at the VFW or the Elks sharing stories with his friends. He loved Frank Sinatra and listening to all those musicians of that era.Out of high school he worked for the State of Maryland Survey Party and when assigned the surveying of the Bay Bridge, with his fear of heights and water, he left to work with the Frederick County Surveyors. He was in the Army Reserves from 1953 to 1962. He then went on to work for Sears in downtown Frederick in the Appliance Sales Dept. Moving on in sales to Potomac Edison and Wickes Kitchen Appliance Dept. He opened his own Remodeling business in 1976, Fredericktowne Kitchen & Bath, where he excelled in the design/sales of many area upscale kitchen and bath. He built many beautiful homes in Frederick County and several Commercial Properties. He was a keen businessman, very artistic, athletic, highly competitive with a wicked sense of humor. He loved to travel with family and friends and go dancing with his wife. He gave his time in service teaching baseball to many Little Leaguers and Babe Ruth Team players in the Frederick area. He was an active member of the Lions Club, the producer of the Frederick Follies for many years, raising money for the Lions Club endeavors. He was greatly influenced through the local Y.M.C.A. He implemented the memorial in downtown Frederick at the old Y.M.C.A. site, to show his appreciation for his two mentors, Alvin Quinn and Mary Motter. He served on his Board of Consistory in his church. He loved Frederick.The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to all the caregivers, nurses, aides. Etc. who helped him the best they could at Somerford Asst. Living and North Hampton Nursing Home. We could see the love and patience that went into his daily care and are truly grateful.His body and arrangements will be handled by Keeney Basford Funeral Home. At this time the family will have a private service by invitation only. A memorial will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to write their favorite memories for the family to treasure and send to his wife Pat.Once upon a time in his youth, someone paid his membership to the Y.M.C.A. that changed and influenced his life. Now he wants to pay it forward, so in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Frederick Y.M.C.A. Youth Memberships, 1000 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701 - Donation In Memory of Fred Young, Jr.He stated many times along the way, before he lost his memories, that he had a very good life. That he had overcome many obstacles along the way. His most valuable treasure was his wife Pat. He felt he was a very lucky man to have her along his side. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.