Freda Mae Pearl Johnson, age 93, of Lander, MD went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. Born September 24, 1925 in Lander to the late James C. and Gladys Merchant Pearl. Freda was the wife of the late Chester Allen Johnson. She was the mother of Lorraine Johnson Davis ( Ken) and was predeceased by her daughter Sue Ann Johnson Damron (John).



Freda graduated from Frederick High School in 1942, the West Virginia College of Beauty Culture in 1943, and received her Associates Degree from Frederick Community College in 1965. She owned and operated Lorraine's Beauty Shop for 25 years with many loyal customers. Later she was employed by National Geographic Society from which she retired in 1991. Freda served as a State President of the Women's Christian Temperance Union. She was a loyal, lifelong Republican who attended many Presidential Inaugurations and was an avid Rush Limbaugh fan. She was very active in her local church and willing to help anyone in need. She was well known for her homemade breads and rolls along with many other delicious dishes. She was inspired by music; during her teenage years performed on the local radio station WFMD and could always be found in uplifting song. She enjoyed working in her garden, traveling and collecting Garfield memorabilia. She got immense joy from spending time with her three granddaughters. Above all else, Freda had a deep love for the Lord, was sustained by a strong faith and had a selfless, generous spirit.



In addition to her daughter, Lorraine, she is survived by granddaughters: Anne Damron Witherspoon (Jonathon), Whitney Hutchison Owens (Donovan) and Ashley Hutchison Frushour (Jamie). She is also survived by six adored great-grandchildren: Garrett & Katie Frushour, Kendal & Skyler Owens and John Aaron & Ellen Witherspoon, one brother Donald C. Pearl along with several nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by sisters Elva Pearl Rollins and Pauline Pearl Stoner.



A private funeral service was held by her immediate family. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019