1/
Frederick Calhoun
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick C. Calhoun, Jr., 85 of Hillsboro, VA, passed away on November 4, 2020.

A private funeral service performed by Mark Jagoe was held on November 13, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Neersville, VA.

Fred was born in Frederick, MD on February 23, 1935, to James Calhoun and Clara Brown Calhoun. Fred graduated from Brunswick High School in 1953. He retired from Brunswick C&O Railroad. Fred was a men's baseball coach for years and loved to hunt and ride his Harley.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris B. Calhoun; two granddaughters, Brett (Kyle) Gabriel and Brea Calhoun; one sister, Catheran Johnston; two sisters-in-law, Freida Bane and Lind (John) Langley; three nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wonderful son, Fred C. Calhoun, Jr. one brother and two sisters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved