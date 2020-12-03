Frederick C. Calhoun, Jr., 85 of Hillsboro, VA, passed away on November 4, 2020.



A private funeral service performed by Mark Jagoe was held on November 13, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Neersville, VA.



Fred was born in Frederick, MD on February 23, 1935, to James Calhoun and Clara Brown Calhoun. Fred graduated from Brunswick High School in 1953. He retired from Brunswick C&O Railroad. Fred was a men's baseball coach for years and loved to hunt and ride his Harley.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris B. Calhoun; two granddaughters, Brett (Kyle) Gabriel and Brea Calhoun; one sister, Catheran Johnston; two sisters-in-law, Freida Bane and Lind (John) Langley; three nephews and two nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wonderful son, Fred C. Calhoun, Jr. one brother and two sisters.



