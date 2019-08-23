|
Frederick Wilson Clemson, Jr., "Fred," 66, of Frederick, passed on Wednesday August 21, 2019. Born October 27, 1952 he was the son to the late Frederick Wilson and Ruth Ester (nee Grove) Clemson, Sr.
Fred grew up on his family farm and went on to graduate from Thomas Johnson High School in 1969. He retired as a contract specialist after working at Fort Detrick for over 31 years. He was a member of the Moose Club and the Eagles Club. He also served as treasurer for Braddock Lutheran Church. Fred also had a passion for country music.
He is survived by his sisters; Naomi Riddick and husband Willis, Dorothy Lowman and husband John, and Mary Clemson and her significant other David Frinneyfrock, special friends; Frank and Rebecca Ropp, Pete, Monica, and Ralph Ropp, Will Ropp, Mary Ropp, Joellen Honeycut, Billy Linton, and Jeff Horseman.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2-5pm. Graveside services will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Monday August 26, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Frederick County Hospice, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
