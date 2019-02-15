Mrs. Gabriella Gisele "Gail" Renner, 74, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2019. She was the wife of Roland Renner, Jr., her husband of 47 years.



Born in Mannheim, Germany on August 30, 1944, Gail was the daughter of the late Clarence and Elfriede Ridenour. She graduated from Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the AMVETS Auxiliary, and served as Statewide Treasurer for the AMVETS Auxiliary. She loved to laugh and play cards and was the life of the party. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family and grandchildren.



In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Renner is survived by three children, Floyd Newcomer, Jr., Roxanne Renner, and Rolanda Smith; a sister, Marion Moore; a brother joey ridenour; six grandchildren, Selena, Lauren, Travis, Zachary, Mason, and Ella; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Lewis.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 20th from 7 - 9 PM and on Thursday, February 21st from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM on Thursday. Interment will follow in the Garden of St. John at Resthaven; floral tributes are welcome. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019