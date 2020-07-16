1/1
Gail Becker
1951 - 2020
Gail Marion Becker, 69, of Thurmont, passed away after a courageous battle with numerous illnesses, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore. She was the wife of the late Marvin Becker. Born on January 8, 1951, in Abington, MA, she was the daughter of Alfred Pezzano and Grace (Fletcher) Pezzano.

She will be sorely missed by numerous friends and family alike and remembered fondly for her distinctive and infectious laugh; as well as her compassionate; generous and selfless nature. She had an unparalleled love of life and people, and was fond of saying "The More, The Merrier!" Gail will also be missed by her beloved (and spoiled) cat, "Sophie".

She is survived by sons, Jamie Gillis and wife Tammy, Christopher Becker and Nicholas Becker; daughters, Danielle Gillis and fiance David Azadi, and Theresa Becker; her grandchildren: Savannah Gillis - with whom she shared a special bond, Seth Gillis, Anthony Bowers, Caleb Azadi, Nicholas Becker, Samantha Johnson. Gail is also survived by sisters Patricia Reed (Rick), Elaine Francomano (Steve), Beth Churchill, Deborah Nunes, Wilma Poelcher (Michael) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ida Dellarocco and a brother, Michael Pezzano.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20 at 10:00 AM in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
