Resources More Obituaries for Gail Poist Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gail Kathee Poist

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gail Poist, 70, of Brunswick passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, after a 27-year-long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



She was born on April 28, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Walter B. Brice and Virginia J. Brice. She graduated from Towson Senior High School in Baltimore in 1966 and moved to England before later settling in western Maryland. In 1983, she received an Associates' Degree in Media Technology and graduated magna cum laude from Allegany College of Maryland. She worked as a secretary for Kelly Services and in sales for Mary Kay until her retirement.



While growing up in Towson, Gail studied piano with the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University. Gail continued to pursue music throughout her life, singing in the choir at Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick, where she was a long-time member. Gail also enjoyed musicals, taking photos, The Golden Girls, watching movies, and The Beatles. She fostered many cats throughout her life and had a heart for animals.



Gail was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be remembered for her warm personality and her delightful laughter. Gail was brave in facing her early-onset illness and never let it stop her from boldly engaging in all of life's adventures.



She continues to be brave even in death, as her body will be donated to medical research and education in hopes of promoting abundant life for others to come.



Gail is survived by her husband, Malcolm, of Brunswick, MD, and daughter, Genevieve, of Austin, TX. She is also survived by a sister, Ellynne, and husband, Jim of Leonardtown, MD; a brother-in-law David and wife, Betsy of Charlottesville, VA; a nephew Chad, wife Bo, and children Alexa and Asher of Los Angeles, CA; and a niece Maggie, husband Matt, and children Davis and Maple of Asheville, NC, as well as countless friends and family members in New Jersey, Florida, and across the country.



A service and celebration of life will be held this Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick. A memorial service and interment ceremony will follow later in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gail's memory to . Donations can also be made to Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries