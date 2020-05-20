Gail Marshall
1935 - 2020
Gail Raymond Marshall, 85, formerly of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Country Meadows in Frederick, MD.

Born on February 21, 1935, in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of the late Jarvis Marshall and Inez (McClure) Marshall.

He served five years in the United States Air Force. He retired from DOD, National Imagery Mapping Agency, Graphics Arts Department in Washington, DC, after 37 years of service.

Ray enjoyed genealogy, photography, coin collecting, trap shooting, and watching classic movies.

He is survived by his son, Michael L. Marshall and wife, Tracy, of Cohasset, MA; two granddaughters, Paige and Samantha Marshall of Boston, MA; brother, James D. Marshall and wife, Jeanne, of Vienna, VA; three nephews and two nieces.

Ray was preceded in death by an infant older brother, Robert.

Interment will be at Smith Cemetery in Belle Rive, Illinois.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
