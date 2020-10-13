1/
Gail Pack
1948 - 2020
Gail Ingrey Pack, 72, formerly of Big Pool, MD, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Hagerstown, MD.

Born February 8, 1948, in Bethesda, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Albert Pack Jr. and Charlotte Jane (Gordon) Pack.

Gail was a 1966 graduate of Sherwood High School in Olney, MD and was of the Catholic faith.

She retired from the Washington County Board of Education where she was employed as a custodian in the Clear Spring Schools.

Gail enjoyed gardening and cherished her pets.

She is survived by a sister, Joan Leizear and husband, Lewis, of Clear Spring and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert "Butch" Pack and Charles "Boomie" Pack.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or to Billy Graham Ministries, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.thompsonfhinc.com.

Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the family.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
