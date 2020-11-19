Gail Tapley Powell, 72, died November 17, 2020 at her home in Thurmont, Maryland surrounded by her family, friends, and special cat, Blackie Powell.
Born on January 31, 1948 in Louisville, Georgia, Gail was the daughter of the late Ruth Lundy Tapley and the late William Jennings Tapley. Gail graduated from Margaret McEvoy High School in Macon, Georgia, class of 1966 and from Wesleyan College, class of 1970.
Gail is survived by her husband of 33 years, William D. Powell, Jr., a stepson Dr. William D. Powell, III, husband of Jen of Gaithersburg, MD; a stepdaughter Rev. Rebecca J.P. Hoover, wife of Rev. Matthew of Reading, PA; three grandchildren, Katharine (Katie) A. Hoover of Reading, PA, William (Liam) D. Powell, IV and Henry A. Powell of Gaithersburg, MD; sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Donald Trimmer of Woodsboro, MD; and special friend Pam Ellison of Emmitsburg, MD. Gail was predeceased by her brother, James Lewis (Jimmy) Tapley.
When Gail was going through school, she worked for a loan company and worked as a proofreader for a local newspaper. Later Gail showed a number of champion cattle for livestock fitting service in Anderson, SC. She went on to manage Bermidkin Farm in Wagener, SC, and during her time there, she selected a bull for the farm that went on to be a national champion Charolais bull. Aside from her work with Angus cattle, Gail had experience showing Limousin, Simmental, Charolais, and Brahman cattle. She was gifted in the show ring and helped lead 4-H clinics about showing beef cattle. Additionally, Gail had a wealth of experience outside the show ring from judging shows to clerking numerous cattle and machinery sales, especially sales with the Virginia Angus Association. A partner in Arrowhead Farms in Thurmont, Maryland, Gail tended faithfully to the farm. She was very handy, loving to fix things and put things together. She cared for the animals on the farm from the herd of Angus cattle and her late, beloved dog, Wolf, to the birds and hummingbirds, and a large number of cats in more recent years. Along with her husband, Gail was awarded the Maryland Angus Association 1988 Maryland Angus Family of the year and in 2003 was inducted to the Virginia Association Hall of Merit.
Gail enjoyed all kinds of sports, especially NASCAR. When she was younger, Gail worked as an usher at Dayton Beach. She had a competitive nature and didn't like to lose games or sports (or bingo). In younger years, Gail enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and bowling. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Gail had a warm and caring personality and a knack for making friends wherever she went. Unsurprisingly, Gail had friends all across the country from her Angus days and from the many places she lived. She loved bingo, having a knack for winning and sharing her "pointers" with others. As she played bingo, Gail made many wonderful friends from the games in Walkersville, Emmitsburg, and Thurmont. With her smooth, Georgia drawl, many people enjoyed talking with Gail not only for her stories but also to listen to her speak.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 22nd 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont, MD, 21788. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing during the viewing. Funeral services will be private. The pallbearers are Mark Butler, Jr., Kenny Clevinger, Eric Donnelly, Thomas Fraley, Ralph Shank, and Ryan Shank, and Ed Little is the honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Tip Me Frederick (10425 Daysville Road, Walkersville, MD 21793); Best Friends Animal Society (5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741); or the Bettie Jane Foundation (P.O. Box 225, Braddock Heights, MD 21714).
The family wishes to thank Pam Ellison, Hospice of Frederick County, the Visiting Angels, and Bayada Nursing Service for their wonderful support, dedication, and care over the past couple of years.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.