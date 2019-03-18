Mr Gaines Clyde (Slim) Combs, 87 of Frederick, passed away March 13, 2019 at home with family and friends by his side. Born October 15,1931 in Council VA, he was the son of the late Hulet and Maryann Combs of Council, Va. He is preceded in death by sister Pauline and brother Eugene Combs



Gaines work for Potomac Edison for almost 27 years before retiring. He had such a love for Bluegrass music and enjoyed walking many of miles in Frederick, and many county roads. He was a life member at Lewistown Vol. fire company, also a long time member at American Legion. He was a member of Potomac Edison Forerunners Club.



Gaines is survived by 2 sons Mark (Vivian) Combs and Robert (Shelly) Combs all of Frederick. His Grandchildren Sarah and finance Jeremiah, Samantha,Nicholas and great granddaughter Bianca all of Frederick. A niece Cheryl Murtaugh of Thurmont and many other family members along with his beloved dog Mickey. He also leaves behind many special people in his life, Tammy Barnes, Shannon Twenty, Rosie Andrew, Cindy Warfield, and Debbie Williams, all who had such a special place in his heart.



A celebration of Gaines life will be held on March 23, 2019 from 12-2 at the American Legion 1450 Taney Ave Frederick MD.



In Lieu of Flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Frederick County 516 Trail Ave P.O Box 1799 Frederick MD 21702 or Senior Services Division, Meals on wheels program 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick MD 21702. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019