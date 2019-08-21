Home

Gaither W. Phifer Jr.

Gaither W. Phifer Jr. Obituary
Gaither W. Phifer, Jr., age 80, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Burke Phifer.

Born July 31, 1939 in Hamlet, North Carolina he was a son of the late Gaither Sr., and Grace Miller Phifer.

Gaither served in the U.S. Army & and was a Viet Nam Veteran. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 171.

Surviving besides his wife Brenda are his son David Phifer, and two grandsons Landon and Trenton Phifer.

Friends may call on Monday, August 26, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Damascus Methodist Cemetery.

Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
