Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gale Delaney Obituary
Gale Elizabeth Delaney, 72, Boonsboro, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Frederick Health after a short illness. She was the wife of Stephan F. Delaney.

Born in Boston, MA on March 28, 1949 she was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Estelle Williams Taggart. She was employed as secretary at Brookline High School in Brookline, MA until her retirement.

Surviving, besides her husband, are two sons Sean D. Delaney and wife Branin of Myersville and Scott Delaney and wife Sharon of Lake Butler, FL, five grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.

Services will be private according to state guidelines. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown with Rev. Mark A. Wakefield officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -