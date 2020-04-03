|
Gale Elizabeth Delaney, 72, Boonsboro, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Frederick Health after a short illness. She was the wife of Stephan F. Delaney.
Born in Boston, MA on March 28, 1949 she was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Estelle Williams Taggart. She was employed as secretary at Brookline High School in Brookline, MA until her retirement.
Surviving, besides her husband, are two sons Sean D. Delaney and wife Branin of Myersville and Scott Delaney and wife Sharon of Lake Butler, FL, five grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.
Services will be private according to state guidelines. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown with Rev. Mark A. Wakefield officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020