Garnet Mark "Soup" Gray, 68 of Ijamsville, MD went home to be with the Lord on Sat., June 15, 2019. Soup, as he was affectionally known, was born on March 19, 1951 to Lewyn Z. and Ianthia B. Gray. He worked several years with Montgomery County State Road and Snowden Moving Company. He resided in Lancaster, SC for 20 years before moving back to Maryland. Soup was an avid fisherman and had a gift for fixing cars. Soup had a special affection for all of his grandchildren. Garnet "Soup" is survived by his: children, Natoscha Carroll, Frederick, Markel Jones (Melissa), Urbana, Derrick Goines, Frederick, DeYone Massey-Gray, SC, and Laquacia Massey (stepdaughter), SC; grandchildren, Nakea Carroll, Janell, Janae and Najah Middleton, and Jordan N. and Jionni M. Jones; siblings, Larry Z. Gray (Susan), Gaithersburg, Jennifer L. Gray, Frederick, Patrice P. Turnley, Ijamsville, Alicia D. Thomas (Tony), Gaithersburg, Jacqueline Biggus (Stanley), Frederick, and Ianthia Budd (Ronald), Ijamsville; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Garnet was preceded in death by his father, Lewyn Z. Gray, and his son, Ira Gray. Services will be held on Fri., June 21 at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD. Public viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., and funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 18 to June 19, 2019
