Mrs. Garnetta S. Morgan, 94, formally of Frederick, Maryland, born July 24, 1925, beloved daughter of the late Elvin J. Stottlemyer and Eva R. Shuff Stottlemyer, wife of her loving husband of 59 years, Paul G. Morgan, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Michael L. Morgan, and his wife Tina, and her daughter, Nancy E.
Harmison and her husband William, and her grandchildren, Morgan E. Duterte and her husband
Daniel, Michael-Paul Morgan and his wife Julie, and Ashleigh R. Itell and her husband James, and her great-grandchildren, Madison Morgan, Lucas Morgan and Desmond Duterte.
Garnetta was a graduate of Middletown High School and attended Hood College. She worked for
the Frederick County Board of Education for several years as Executive Secretary at Frederick High School. In 1963 she and her late husband opened Paul G. Morgan Realty and operated that company until 1987, when they both joined Bach & Associates. Garnetta was honored in 2009 for her fifty years of service. Her goal was to do something for someone each day, even if it was nothing more than a kind word or a hug.
She and Paul loved to travel and visited most of Europe, Israel, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand and every state in America. They both loved playing cards and had many parties and enjoyed going to dinner theaters and concerts. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and attending music (opera) concerts wherever granddaughter Morgan was singing and attending ice hockey games while Michael-Paul and Ashleigh were in high school and in college.
Her churches, Evangelical Lutheran and St. Marks Lutheran Church, were a great part of her life. Interment services will be a private/family service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in honor of Garnetta can be made payable to St. Marks Lutheran Church, c/o Cemetery fund, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, Maryland 21783.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020