|
|
Gary Dean Williams passed away at Frederick Memorial Hospital on September 30th.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Williams; sons, Trent and Damion Williams; daughter-in-laws, Kara and Sharon Williams; grandsons, Raiden and Deyen; granddaughter, Dia Williams; brothers, Michael and Ronnie; and sister, Debbie.
Gary was a gunners mate in the United States Navy and loved to sail the seas. Gary loved nothing better than to play pranks on his many friends and family. Gary was loved by many and will be missed by more.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019