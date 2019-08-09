|
Gary James Linton, 83, of Yellow Springs, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital with his family surrounding him. He was the husband of Susann Keefer Linton, his wife of 57 years.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Wade Linton and wife Beth Anne and grandchildren Alisha, Cassandra, and Thaddeus. Daughter Beth Moltere and husband Eric. He is also survived by his twin brother James Gary Linton and wife Carol, niece Renea Linton, nephew Jonathan Linton and wife Liz and great nephew Max, and sister-in-law Carolyn Linton.
In addition to his parents, James W Linton and Leola Harley Linton, he was predeceased by his beloved brother Peter Harley Linton.
He graduated from Frederick High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After a career of 47 years, he retired from Potomac Edison in 2002.
He was a loyal member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church in Yellow Springs his entire life, serving in various leadership capacities. He had a great love for music, enjoyed singing in the church choir and a gospel quartet. Gary also enjoyed sports, watching and playing football, baseball, softball, golfing, fishing and hunting throughout his life. An avid walker, he covered a lot of ground with his grandchildren in tow. He was well read and enjoyed conversations with his group of fellow church trustees while maintaining the building and grounds.
A celebration of life will be held at Brook Hill Untied Methodist Church on Thursday, August 15 at 3 pm. Family will receive friends 2-3 pm at the church. A reception will follow the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gary's remembrance to Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019